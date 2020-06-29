Three new COVID-19 patients across our region Sunday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Vermont reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the second day in a row health officials reported exactly that many. One patient lives in Chittenden County, while the county of residence for the other person hasn’t been determined yet. Out of the Green Mountain State’s 1,202 patients, 946 have recovered and 56 people have died.

New Hampshire disclosed one new case in Grafton County among 31 new patients statewide. Sullivan County had one new positive case on Saturday. Just as in Vermont, nearly 80% of the Granite State’s patients are now feeling better — 4,412 recoveries out of 5,747. The state’s total number of deaths remains at 367.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, health experts in Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County did not have any new information available Saturday. The Clinton County Health Department has said that its next case update will be on Monday.