North Country, NY — Governor Hochul has announced 58 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination clinics were, including three that will take place in the North Country.

As of Monday, February 1, 36.7% of children ages 5-11 and 75.3% of adolescents ages 12-17 have received at least one dose of vaccine. Approximately 27.9% of children ages 5-11 and 67.4% of adolescents ages 12-17 have received two vaccines.

“Vaccination is key to protecting our children’s health from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is free, doctor-approved, and hundreds of thousands of parents have already gotten their children vaccinated. Through our #VaxForKids campaign, we are building on our ongoing efforts to bring the vaccine directly to New York families across every region of the state. There’s simply no wait to vaccinate.”

The three North Country clinics locations and dates: