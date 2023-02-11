New York State Police and Clinton County officials are investigating a fire in Saranac that killed three people, according to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 Saturday morning at a home on Strackville Road. Crews from Saranac, Cadyville, Dannemora and elsewhere responded. However, flames had already completely engulfed the house by the time they could arrive.

The newspaper reports that several people inside at the time were able to escape. However, three people could not and all three were killed. Their names weren’t available Saturday night, nor was any information about a possible cause of the fire.