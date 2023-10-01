Three people are recovering from minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury that resulted in one of the vehicles striking a pump at a gas station.

Vermont State Police say the crash took place shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Jiffy Mart on Memorial Drive, near the entrance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. A 74-year-old man from Barnet reportedly sped into the gas station in a pickup truck from a fast-food restaurant across the street.

Troopers say the Barnet man struck a second pickup truck head-on, forcing the second truck to strike a gas pump and a sport utility vehicle parked at that pump. The Barnet man was taken to NVRH for treatment, as were a passenger in his truck and the driver of the second truck. The two people in the SUV were not hurt.

Police are still looking into what happened. They have not charged the Barnet man with a crime, but they say several civil violations are pending against him.