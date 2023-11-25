Three unnamed victims are recovering at University of Vermont Medical Center after they were shot just north of the UVM campus.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said the shootings took place shortly before 6:30 Saturday evening in the vicinity of North Prospect Street. Officers found one crime scene where two men had been injured, followed by another location nearby where a third person was hurt.

Chief Murad said that because the BPD is in the earliest stages of its investigation, it had not developed any suspects Saturday night. The chief also asked the community to do its best to avoid North Prospect Street due to road closures near the crime scenes.