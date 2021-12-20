Montpelier, VT — Three newly appointed Vermont Superior Court Judges have been announced: Elizabeth Novotny of Jericho, Heather Gray of Quechee and Justin Jiron of Underhill. Supreme Court justices are appointed by the governor for six-year terms but have to be approved by the State Senate.

“I have often said there are few responsibilities more important than governors making judicial appointments,” said Governor Phil Scott. “The people who are entrusted with interpreting the law and upholding justice are tasked with an enormous duty. People’s lives and livelihoods are often in their hands, and it is critical that judges have integrity, honesty, compassion, and impartiality.

Beth, Heather and Justin are all incredibly experienced and will bring these qualities, and a strong work ethic, to these new roles.”

Left to right: Elizabeth Novotny, Heather Gray and Justin Jiron

Elizabeth Novotny, a graduate of the University of Vermont and Suffolk University Law School has worked over 30 years in the private and public sector and currently serves as the general counsel for the Mosaic Learning Center, an independent school that provides educational and therapeutic instruction for students with developmental disabilities. She also works as a government relations specialist for different organizations and served as a deputy state’s attorney for the Office of Chittenden County State’s Attorney and as a counsel for the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

“I am humbled by Governor’s Scott’s decision to appoint me as a Superior Court Judge,” said Novotny. “It’s a privilege to join the current members of Vermont’s judiciary who have set a high bar in terms of integrity, commitment to the rule of law, and dedication to equal justice. I will strive to honor Governor Scott’s faith in me by continuing my personal commitment to these principles in service to our community and Vermont’s judicial system.”

Heather Gray became an attorney in 2005 and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in paralegal studies from Notre Dame College. Gray has worked as a instructor and trainer at the Vermont Police Academy and since September 2017, served as a Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor with the Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs. She also served as a deputy state’s attorney in Franklin County.

“I am humbled and honored that Governor Scott has provided me the opportunity to serve the community on the Superior Court,” said Gray. “I look forward to tackling the challenges that face the judiciary.”

Justin Jiron holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Vermont and a law degree from Albany Law School. Jiron served in the infantry in the U.S Army and was honorably discharged in 1993. Jiron has served as a prosecutor for the Chittenden County State Attorney’s Office and was appointed chief deputy state’s attorney in 2016.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of Chittenden County as a prosecutor for the last 19 years,” said Jiron. “It’s been a joy and privilege to work alongside and learn from so many talented members of the legal community – prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, law enforcement, and community group members. I am honored and deeply appreciative to Governor Scott for the faith and trust placed in me by this appointment and excited to continue serving my fellow Vermonters as a Superior Court Judge.”