Governor Kathy Hochul announced an additional 45 #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination clinics for children, three of which are located in the North Country.

“The best way to keep our children safe is to make sure they’re vaccinated,” said Governor Hochul. “If you’re a parent that has hesitated to get your child vaccinated, now is the time. More than 1.5 million children are already vaccinated in New York State, which has been a critical tool for keeping our schools open, so sign your children who are 5 years or older up for their shot today.”

North Country clinics: