Three women found behind a padlocked door in Rutland apartment

Rutland, V.t. – Vermont State Police say three women were found behind a padlocked door in Rutland on Friday when Vermont State Police were executing two search warrant for residents who were suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.

Vermont State Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed two search warrants in Rutland early Friday morning at two residences, one located at 47 Baxter St. and one at 146 Maple St., for residents who were suspected of being linked to drug trafficking.

Law enforcement had received indicators prior to their search that women were being held against their will at the residence of 146 Maple St.

During their search, Vermont State Police said there was evidence indicating possible human trafficking including, a padlocked apartment door and chain-linked storage areas. Three women were found behind the padlocked door.

The three women did not appear to be injured, but were checked and cleared by medical personnel.

Police say the women are in the process of being interviewed and that an advocate who specialized in human trafficking is on the scene.

Law enforcement say they are continuing to search and process evidence that was obtained in both residences.

Anyone with information about this investigation is being asked to contact the Homeland Security Investigation tip line at 866-347-2423.