Ticonderoga hosting HalloweenFest 2020 with a CDC friendly celebration

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce are happy to announce HalloweenFest 2020 will still be happening. The celebration will follow health and safety guidelines and will provide an array of festive events.

This year’s schedule will include a mix on in-person and virtual events. These include a Halloween costume contest, a scavenger hunt, book signing at Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-op, and pumpkin carving giveaway.

Everyone who attends events should follow all guidelines, wear a mask, and social distance. For more information about the event, click here.