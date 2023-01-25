This week New York State announced that Ticonderoga would receive $10 million dollars as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI); and a local official discussed what plans the town has in store.

Town supervisor Mark Wright said the DRI will allow the Ticonderoga to do many projects that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible. He said part of the application process was coming up with projects for the downtown revitalization, along with gathering public opinion on what they want to see for the town.

“Some of it is just improving the streetscape of Montcalm Street, there’s a skating rink proposal in there, there’s a pavilion proposal for art guilds and music events; the sawmill, which has been planned for the Ticonderoga area, is in there as well,” Wright said. Revitalizing some vacant buildings on Montcalm Street was also part of the proposal to help bring more businesses to the downtown area.

Mariann Rapple co-owns the Fox and Fern Adirondack Mercantile and said the money is amazing for the town; and she hopes it will bring visitors from Fort Ticonderoga to downtown.

“I really welcome more shops and restaurants and I’ve seen what it’s done for other communities that have been awarded the DRI and it has transformed them,” she said. “We needed to give those visitors a reason to come downtown, and now we’re going to have lots of reasons.”



This is the latest round of a program that’s benefited several other towns. Saranac lake got $10million dollars of its own in 2019. Wright said the town was able to learn more about the process by looking at what other towns have done.

“One of the first things we realized is we needed a professional to guide us through this, so we did get a consultant,” Wright said. “Those type of consultants, they’ve done this for other towns in the past, so they had that knowledge and said these are the things that work, these are the things that don’t work.”

It’s not just about boosting tourism and business. Both Rapple and Wright hope it encourages more people to move to Ticonderoga and, just as important, keep young people in the area and raise their families here.

Wright was not able to give a timeline for when construction on projects may begin but said the town will continue working with the public to finalize plans and build a better downtown.