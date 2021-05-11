Tips to help you lose weight and keep it off

Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian, shares her secrets as to why most people can’t lose weight and keep it off. She tells us about three key factors to consider when trying to shed those extra pounds.

Tip #1: All Food Can Be Eaten

Val says if you focus too much on restricting your diet, you will probably end up eating the foods you were trying to avoid. If you take away the rules of a diet, you take away that obsession. She recommends learning how to eat all foods in a healthy way.

Tip #2: Slowly change your diet

If you jump right in to a strict diet, Val says your body will maintain its homeostasis and stop you from losing weight. She recommends making modifiable changes.

Tip #3: Create your own healthy way of eating that works for you

The Dietitian tells us, that diets are not one size fits all. She recommends creating your own way of eating that is customized to your needs and your nutrition.

For more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.