A man from Topsham is due in court on Monday on charges related to alleged violent threats at a home in Bradford. Isaiah Taylor, 25, is facing four counts of aggravated assault.

Vermont State Police said they were called to a house on Rowell Brook Road in Bradford shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday by someone hiding inside the home out of fear. The caller reported that Taylor was on the property with a long gun.

Troopers said Taylor was on the front porch when they arrived with a firearm in his possession. They accuse him of threatening them, as well as of attempting to act on the purported threats and of resisting arrest. Taylor was being held Sunday night at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury on $5,000 bond.