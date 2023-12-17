A Topsham man is in critical condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center following a snowmobile crash in Groton.

Vermont State Police say he’s Travis Laraway, 30. He was riding on the VAST Trail near Kettle Pond State Park and Route 232 at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Laraway lost control of his sled and was thrown from it.

Emergency medical services personnel were already helping Laraway when troopers arrived. They don’t yet know what led up to the crash, so they’re asking anyone who was nearby at the time to call the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.