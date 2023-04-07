One year from Saturday, much of our attention may be focused on the sky, as the path of a total solar eclipse will pass right through our area on April 8, 2024.

The path of totality will go through all of the North Country, all of Northern Vermont, and the tip of New Hampshire, with cities like Plattsburgh and St. Albans getting the best view. Areas just outside the path of totality like Rutland, Brattleboro and Ticonderoga will get a partial eclipse with just a sliver of sun still exposed.

If you’re looking to get a hotel room somewhere in the path of totality though, it will likely be challenging. According to hotels.com, every single hotel in Burlington is already sold out for April 8, 2024, a full year in advance.

Experts say the eclipse will be great for local economy, and could even stimulate it for years to come.

“This can spawn relationships with sister cities with people who thought, ‘Well you know, I didn’t realize there was that much in Northern Vermont, it’s really cool, you should check it out,'” said Dan McGlaun, a veteran eclipse chaser. “It’s the most amazing thing you can see with your own two eyes on the planet, I firmly believe that.”

For people in the path of totality, the sun and sky will go totally black for one to four minutes, depending how close you are to the center of the path. The last time this happened in New England was August 1932, and it won’t happen again until May 2079.