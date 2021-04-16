Town and city officials sign the Plattsburgh compact

City Mayor Chris Rosenquest and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman have signed the Plattsburgh compact.

“Henry Ford once said, coming together is a beginning and keeping together is progress, working together is success, that’s really what we are working to do,” Cashman said.

This agreement has been a top priority for them. Cashman took to social media to continue to say this is a result of communication, collaboration and compromise.

“But I dare say that we need to inject it with another model and that is listen, learn and lead,” Cashman said. “We needed to be willing to listen to one another.”

The document attempts to “resolve the conflicts of past administrations that painfully bleed into the present day.” Mayor Rosenquest hopes this will change the future of the two Plattsburghs.

“I was driving here this morning and wondering what people are going to say in 20 years time about the Plattsburghs,” Mayor Rosenquest said. “What are the two Plattsburghs going to look like in twenty years’ time?”

Cashman and Mayor Rosenquest temporarily re-named Reeves Lane to ‘Collaboration Way’ on Monday to express their desire to work together.

“When we got into the room the first time we knew that it was going to be a challenging conversation,” Mayor Rosenquest said. “We knew that it was going to be a difficult conversation, but we also knew that it was going to be a required conversation.”

Mayor Rosenquest said it took 62 days for both sides to agree. The compact includes plans for the city and town to work together on planning, infrastructure and community development.

“The growth, the prosperity, that generational transformation that we talk about that’s why I am here, that’s why Michael is here,” Mayor Rosenquest said.

Cashman said himself and the mayor are committed to continue their weekly conversations.