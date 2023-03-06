South Burlington’s residents will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on slight increases to their city and school budgets. But a separate bond measure would fund modular classrooms to address overcrowding at two schools.

The city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget is $55.2 million, with $19.3 million being raised by local property taxes — a 7% increase from 2023. Jessie Baker, South Burlington’s city manager, says the increase will account for the effects of inflation.

“There are some things built into this budget that will have an impact on next year’s budget as well to smooth out that increase,” Baker said.

The large majority of the school district’s $62 million budget would go towards staff salaries and benefits. With less federal funding coming to the city, the district is looking to cut over 20 staff positions that helped accommodate pandemic-related needs, according to superintendent Violet Nichols.

Nichols said the pandemic required specific health measures and online learning. Now, she said, “it shifted to more social, emotional and academic-support related.”

South Burlington voters will also vote on a $14.5 million bond for the school district, with $6 million earmarked for zero-energy modular classrooms or ‘ZEMS’. Each ZEM is four classrooms, and the city’s impact fees will cover over 90% of the cost

Nichols also said come 2026, the district predicts adding at least 50 more students between Rick Marcotte and Orchard Elementary Schools, which are already over-enrolled.

“There’s some cost savings that we will recognize – about $45,000 a month – with the elimination of the trailer rentals at both Central and Orchard schools which are being used for staff not students,” Nichols said.

The rest of the bond – over $8 million – will go towards roofing at the district’s middle school, HVAC and plumbing repair and other facility improvements.

A couple of city bond questions are also on the ballot. They asks voters to approve $33.8 million to finance capital improvements and upgrades to the Bartlett Bay wastewater treatment facility, and another $15 million bond would refurbish parts of the city center tax increment financing district.