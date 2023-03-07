Burlington, VT – This year’s town meeting day ballot in Burlington is the longest it’s been in over a decade and includes eight ballot items and five city council races.

The contention continues on questions seven and eight on the ballot, both being voter referendums that have made their way on the ballot in recent months.

They would start the process of giving more civilian oversight to the police department and allow voters to have more power in city decisions.

Progressive Will Anderson, who is running against incumbent Joan Shannon in the south district race, says both are important for Burlington residents to feel safe and accounted for.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says both would set the city back years with their efforts to rebuild ailing parts.

“This is not the way to do police oversight. It will significantly undercut the efforts to rebuild the police department and keep the community safe. I think it would be problematic and move us away from this representative democracy that has worked for Burlington really well for a long time if ballot question number eight were to pass,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“The community has to be the source of accountability when this source has the potential to use deadly force. I don’t think the police chief alone can hold his force accountable,” said City Council Canidate Will Anderson.

There are eight open seats with three incumbents running unopposed on the city council.

Weinberger said that the makeup of the new council could change when he decides to revisit appointing a permanent police chief. Jon Murad has been serving as the acting chief for over a year.