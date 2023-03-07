Burlington, VT – Voters in Burlington overwhelmingly rejected a pair of contentious ballot issues. 63 percent voted against changing the city’s charter to create a Community Control Board. The independent civilian panel would have had oversight of the Burlington Police Department with the power to review complaints or incidents and the power to discipline or remove a member of the police force, including the chief.

Mayor Miro Weinberger vetoed a similar measure in 2020 and says the decision is a win for the city. The mayor said, “Things are finally now moving in the right direction. They knew a yes vote on number 7 would’ve undermined that and would’ve set us back and divided the community even further. It would’ve put us even further away from the level of public safety that Burlingtonians have long enjoyed and deserve.”

Burlington voters also rejected a charter change that would have expanded who could propose ordinances or initiate ballot questions. The measure commonly known as “Prop Zero” failed with 53 percent voting against.

Burlington voters did approve an expansion of ranked choice voting, changing ward boundaries, and changed voting requirements allowing non-citizens who are legal residents to vote in Burlington City & School District elections. Voters also approved a carbon pollution impact fee for new construction and large existing commercial and industrial buildings.