Plans for a new recreation center in Colchester have been in the works for more than two decades.

The facility is estimated to cost just shy of $16 million dollars, and it would go up on Blakely Road across from Colchester High School. It would include a multi-use gymnasium, a cardio and weight room, and a walking and running track, among other recreational spaces.

“It kind of has a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Glen Cuttitta, Director of Colchester Parks and Recreation. “This could be a place for people to come and socialize, and doesn’t have to necessarily be exercise or fitness-driven.”

While town leaders are excited, some people who live in Colchester have issues with the proposal. Jack Scully, a former town selectman, says he believes the estimated $16 million dollar price tag doesn’t take inflation into account, and thinks the planned membership fee of $100 dollars per month for families is too high.

“Big construction projects nationwide are running 30 to 100 percent above estimates,” Scully said. “The fees are going to be too high for a lot of Colchester citizens.”

However, Aaron Frank, the Colchester Town Manager, disagrees with Scully, saying their estimates do take rising prices into consideration.

“We waited until December 2022 to develop the estimate, understanding that costs were changing and the design was evolving,” Frank said. “So we didn’t come up with this some number of years ago. We came up with it just before it came to the ballot.”

Another part of the plan some residents take issue with is that the center won’t include a pool, contrary to original plans.

“Colchester could use a pool for the recreation center and all that stuff, and then they went and put a recreation center without a pool in it,” said Jeff Lefebvre, a Colchester resident for 73 years. “They’re giving us one thing and then going behind our back and doing something else.”

Town officials say the recreation center will be designed to add a pool in the future, but Scully worries that addition will never happen.

“I think the operating costs on that and capital costs are going to be so high that that would be off five to ten years in the future, if it ever happens,” Scully said.

The vote on the recreation center will be article number seven on the ballot.