Rutland, VT – The City of Rutland will be getting a new mayor as Mike Doenges unseats incumbent Mayor David Allaire. Doenges is the President of Rutland City’s Board of Alderman. He won with 57 percent of the vote, compared to Allaire’s 43 percent. Roughly 400 votes separated the two candidates. Doenges will begin his term on March 15.

Allaire was hoping to win a fourth term. Back in 2020, he underwent cancer surgery and had to step aside from mayoral duties for several weeks. Allaire conceded defeat saying, “the voters of the city have voiced their opinion, they’ve gone in a different direction; I wish nothing but the best for him, and I certainly want what’s best for the City of Rutland, I love this town and we want it to be successful.”

Doenges says his main goal is to get people to invest in Rutland’s infrastructure. He’s excited to get started. He says, “We can do a real deep dive, figure out the state of the City, figure out where we want to be, do a gap analysis and start down this path of taking Rutland and making it one of those top cities in Rutland like it used to be.”

Rutland voters also passed all the bond articles on the ballot including $3.5 million for city road improvements and $2.5 million for the city’s water distribution system.

Voters also approved a 1 percent local option sales tax but the Board of Alderman will need to decide whether to implement it.