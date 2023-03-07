Eight questions will appear on Burlington’s town meeting day ballot, including whether the city should create a Community Control Board to provide independent oversight to the city’s police department.

Also on the ballot is a carbon impact fee aimed at Burlington’s goal of becoming a net-zero energy city. It would tax property owners of newly constructed buildings that install fossil fuel thermal energy systems, rather than renewable energy systems. Existing buildings would need to use renewable heating or water heating systems to replace older systems. Developers who can’t follow these requirements would need to pay the fee.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said the proceeds from the fees would go towards clean heating technology for low-income residents, electrification of city fleets and support for existing building owners who submit a plan to reduce emission.

“It says okay in those situations where it’s dramatically more expensive to use electric technology, you can use the conventional system to pay a more modest fee which will have other environmental benefits,” said Weinberger. “There are places that just ban fossil fuel infrastructure outright. I think this is the more pragmatic way than the other extreme policies.”

Among the other questions on Tuesday’s ballot is a new district map configuration and the implementation of ranked choice voting in mayoral elections.