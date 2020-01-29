Town of Colchester Names Chief for New Consolidated Department.

Not only is the Town of Colchester consolidating their three fire departments into one large one… but they’ve finally named a chief for the New Department.

Chief Bourgeois was the chief of the Mallets Bay Fire Department, and has been selected by a panel of town officials to become Chief of the town’s consolidated department.

“You know, his heart really is in it. Both in the service and in respect in training and looking after the individual firefighters,” says Town Manager Aaron Frank.

Chief Bourgeois has an extensive background at the firehouse, serving over 40 years as both a volunteer and a career firefighter.

“I look forward to it,” says Chief Bourgeois. “I look forward to working with each and every one of the members, chiefs, officers, and firefighters. And all three organizations going forward between now and July, to hopefully make [the transition] as seamless as possible.”

Currently, the town has been relying on about 90 volunteers and one full time employee to staff itself. However, most of the volunteers have jobs during the work week, making staffing during the day difficult.

“It scares me, it’s scared me now for the past three years, that we get something major in town, and we don’t have enough people on the first arriving unit,” says Chief Bourgeois.

So in an effort to boost fire coverage across town and save resources, Colchester is consolidating its three separate departments to fall under one. All of the stations will remain active, the only difference, is they will be adding personnel to their staff.

“The volunteers are going to be just as important as they have always been,” says Chief Bourgeois. “We’re going to try and retain and recruit as many new volunteers as we can, and retain and recruit as many new volunteers as we can, and retain the ones we have. ‘Cause they’re still going to pull the bulk of the load.”

Town manager Aaron Frank, is happy this is moving forward. “I think it’s a great thing, and again we’re going to make a really good service even better by adding some more resources to it. And so we’re excited, this is the first real big step in doing so. We’ve provided more resources in the budget, hiring the chief to begin working with the volunteers and getting ready for this service to begin operations [on] July 1st.”

The extra staff would buy them more time during the day to fight fires and make rescues.