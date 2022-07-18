Plattsburgh, NY — It is Michigan Month in Plattsburgh! Many believe Plattsburgh to be the home of the Michigan hot dog so in 2021, the Town Board decided to dedicate a whole month to the style of hot dog. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman came up with the idea last year to celebrate the history of the Michigan and created an annual event.

“Last year we thought it would be really fun to start a town tradition where we celebrate the Michigan, we have the highest concentration of the Michigan stands right here in town,” said Cashman.

“Of course, it’s a North Country delicacy, but it has its origins right here and we’re buried in its culture, so we thought it’d be fun to celebrate it so we started some festivities last year.”

McSweeney’s Red Hots co-owner Mic Farrell says it has benefitted his business and he thinks it brings the community together. “As you go around to all of the Michigan restaurants around here I think it’s impacted us all very positively last year and this year also,” said Farrell. “It’s good for business because they may be my customer today but they’re their customer tomorrow.”

People from all over the Northeast have been visiting Plattsburgh to experience Michigan Month. “We met a couple that came to Plattsburgh because they learned of Michigan month through their local paper in Syracuse,” said Cashman.

“I had a fella come in who was from this area from Connecticut,” said Farrell. “He said literally I just drove up from Connecticut just for a day just to have these,” Cashman says he is hoping to have a day-long festival next year to celebrate the history of Michigan.

While July is almost over, there is still time to get your Michigan passports and try all of the Michigan restaurants in the area, even if it is not Michigan Month. For more information, click here.