Williston is growing, whether its people moving in or businesses popping up all over the community. The Williston Town Manager says new developments going up can help address Vermont’s housing crisis. “As we continue to add additional housing options in the Williston area, it will benefit those in the Chittenden County area looking for additional housing options,” said Erik Wells.

Some residential housing apartments in the area include Taft Corners, Finney Town Crossings, and Champlain Housing Trust. Wells is excited to see the growth. “We’ve seen the last few years, we’ll be welcoming LLB and we have some restaurants like Folinos and Jr’s.”

Bodan Andreescu, the owner of Jr’s says his parents immigrated to Vermont in 1987. “There wasn’t much out here, it was mostly farmland.” Recently, Andreescu says he has seen a lot of buildings and growth, and saw it as an opportunity to open up a pizza parlor last year. He’s already planning on expanding the restaurant in June. “We’re going to open a sports bar. It’s going to have TV and a nice pub menu. It’s all thanks to a growing population and people moving out here.”

He adds the restaurant industry has been struggling with staffing shortages.

Captain Prescott Maddeau of the Williston Fire Department said, “I hope the increased population will get more workers into the industry.” Williston is working on expanding the ranks of its first responders.

“Recently we evaluated our EMS service in the last year, we added 9 EMS positions that are starting this week in the academy and will join our 24 hour shift work in June.”

The budget passed on Town Meeting Day was aimed at solving staffing issues in the fire department, but it does come with a tax increase of around 15 percent.