As Vermonters anticipate heavy snow on Thursday and Friday, some towns are warning drivers to be patient as there are staff shortages due to COVID and not enough drivers to plow the roads.

Todd Odit, the Town Manager of Hinesburg says they are down half their staff due to the pandemic. “Being a small town we only have four positions,” said Odit. “We have two vacancies in the highway department that are really hard to fill.”

Odit says the community should expect some delays. “Normally each route is two, to two and a half hours so if you had four drivers doing those routes, they could go around in two and a half to three hours. It’s going to be longer than that now. It’s going to be five hours to do a whole route.”

Adam Magee, the Road Supervisor for the Town of Jericho says they are facing similar challenges and that people should expect between a four and eight hour delay. “Out of the six plow trucks, we have a driver out on COVID protocol, so the other drivers are trying to make up the difference for not having him.”

Ernie Patnoe, the District Transportations Administrator for the Northwest Region says crews went out at 4:00 am on Thursday morning. “We are going to have a robust night coverage on and then it would be a full fleet first thing in the morning, early in the morning 3 to 4 a.m. and we will be plowing, plowing plowing.”

The Northwest Region is expected to have 70 plow trucks on the roads. Patnoe reminds people not to crowd the trucks, “The trucks are large and on the snow they don’t stop as quickly as your car, there are a lot of blind spots going around that truck.”