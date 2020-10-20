Towns provide health guidance for Halloween celebrations

If the cooler air, pumpkins, and changing leaves aren’t giving it away, Halloween is right around the corner. However, these celebrations will look different on both sides of the lake.

Towns are providing guidance and recommending that residents refrain from typical Halloween activities.

“This recommendation to stay home for trick-or-treating is really to help keep us all safe,” said Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson.

The recent outbreak associated with adult and youth hockey leagues in Vermont’s capital city resulted in 30 positive cases.

“I think it’s an important wake-up call for Montpelier particularly but also for any community…that we need to stay vigilant about staying safe through this time of covid,” said Watson.

Across the lake, the Clinton County Health Department also provided Halloween guidance. They said in a statement:

“Residents are encouraged to participate in one-way trick-or-treating, where trick-or-treaters can grab treats and go, without direct or close contact with homeowners.”

The town of St. Johnsbury will also be implemented safe alternatives after canceling their annual halloween parade, which typically brings together 3,000 people

“We can’t have Halloween like we normally would…but that doesn’t mean we have to stop the generosity,” said Dr. Brian Ricca, St. Johnsbury School District Superintendent.

This year, to ensure children get a Halloween experience, generous donors are giving bags of candy to elementary school students in the St. Johnsbury school district with some school supplies and a little note of encouragement.

“I think the whole community is recognizing that while covid is effecting almost everything that we are doing, there are creative ways when people can put their heads together and say alright we can’t do it like we used to but how can we make this still feel special,” said Dr. Ricca.

St. Johnsbury residents can also enjoy art contests and drive-by pumpkin displays. For trick-or-treaters, the town suggests to visit homes of people you know and to contact them before visiting.