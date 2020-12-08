“Toy Drive Thru” gives back to children in Vermont

by: Brittany Wier

Troy’s Toy Drive Thru will help give toys to children in need during the holiday season. Troy Austin holds a toy drive every year, but this year it needed to be a drive thru event. The event will take place on Saturday, December 12th at the Essex High School from 4-6 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a child in the community. People are asked to not exit their car but you will be directed to drive by the lighted vehicles. You can also receive wrapped refreshments as a thank you!

