Waterford, VT — A tractor-trailer crash occurred around mile marker 6.2 North on Interstate 93 in Waterford, Vermont at around 6:09 am on Wednesday morning. Investigations reveal the driver, 37-year-old Enrike Turmel-Gilbert of Vallee-Jonction, Quebec, had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

The truck drifted off the road and hit the rock wall along the interstate before coming to an uncontrolled rest. Gilbert sustained minor injuries and the truck sustained severe front end and passenger side damage. Gilbert was able to contact the Vermont State Police for assistance. Investigations into the crash is ongoing.