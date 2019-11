Traffic is backing up over the Winooski River Bridge on I-89 south before exit 14 after poor road conditions led to a slide off.

Traveling on I-89 from Saint Albans through the Bolton Flats?

Snow is coming down very hard. Expect snow-covered roads, blustery winds, and very low visibilities!

Please give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination on time, slow down, prepare for deteriorating road conditions, and leave some room between you and the car in front of you!