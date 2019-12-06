Training grenade causes concern at a Vermont elementary school

ROCHESTER, Vt. – A suspicious device that was since deemed inactive, caused quite the scare at Rochester Elementary School in Vermont.

Administrators say there weren’t any threats reported.

State Police say they got a call from the principal Thursday, that a student had a device that looked like a hand grenade. It was taken out of the building and put on the sidewalk, while students were moved to a different section of the school.

When the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad arrived, they determined it was a training grenade and was inert.

No charges were filed.

