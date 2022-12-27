Burlington, VT – The Vermont men’s basketball game set for Wednesday at No. 14 Miami has been canceled due to weather-related travel issues. The game will not be rescheduled for a later point this season.

The UVM men were set to play at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. UVM did not give specific detail about the travel issues. However, Coach Jon Becker had told Fox 44/ABC 22 Sports that the UVM players would be traveling to Miami individually after spending the holiday weekend in their respective hometowns. The last few days have seen thousands of delays and cancellations at airports around the country.

The game would have been Vermont’s first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a loss to then-No. 7 Virginia in November, 2019.



The Catamounts finish the non-conference portion of its schedule at 6-9. UVM’s next game will be Sunday (New Year’s Day) when they open up America East play against UMBC in Catonsville, Maryland. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.