Canadian border restrictions have eased up as fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need an antigen or a PCR COVID test to travel to Canada. Travelers will still be expected to use the ArriveCAN phone app to provide mandatory travel information to border officials.

“We are going to come more often because there’s no hassle to get the test and worry about them, and there’s no cost to it,” said Eric Steinberg, a Canadian traveler.

“It makes it much easier,” said Earl Sederoff, another Canadian traveler. “You just show your proof of vaccination. A lot of people, now that spring is happening and the weather is good, the Canadian dollar is strong against the U.S. dollar, a lot of people can come here and shop.”

Many travelers say they used to drive across the border regularly but that all changed in March 2020.

“Before COVID restrictions, we would maybe travel like five or six times a year,” said Steinberg. “But with COVID, the border was closed for a long time and there were testing requirements that were time-consuming and of course, we didn’t want to travel due to COVID.”

On Friday, people wasted no time to make the trip.

“This is my first time probably before COVID,” said Heidi Gray.

“This is the first time traveling across the border by car in two years,” said Sederoff.

For restaurants such as Swanton Pizza, this is welcome news. “It’s amazing,” said Rebecca Brace, owner of Swanton Pizza. “Business is going to be great, the town is going to be a little busier. People are going to be more around.”

Fewer than 10 miles from the Canadian border, Swanton Pizza relies heavily on Canadian customers, especially during camping season.

“At least half of our sales are in the summertime,” said Brace. Brace notes that inflation hasn’t been kind to business either. “Even just getting simple things like chicken wings, it’s a challenge all the time. It’s a challenge with flour and Mozzarella cheese. It was not as easy as it was before.”

Brace says she is looking forward to seeing more people enjoying a slice of pie. “A lot more dine-ins, which is nice to see people in the dine-in area again.”