Travelers will hit the road this holiday season despite the spike in gas prices

In an effort to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden says he’s tapping into the United States’ Oil Reserves. The move comes as millions travel for Thanksgiving.

People at the Willison Rest Stop said gas prices won’t keep them from traveling. Ken White is from Milton.

“It’s a necessary evil,” White said. “I mean no one likes to pay higher prices at the pump, but there is no way around it. In Chittenden County it’s the highest that I have ever seen up here. I have been in Vermont 15 years now and I don’t ever recall it being that high.”

President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels from the U.S. oil reserves. It’s an effort to bring down the cost of gas.

“Hopefully what the president did this morning releasing the reserves will help, but unfortunately I think the higher prices are here to stay,” White said.

The high price of gas doesn’t mean drivers are staying home. Seymour and his wife and traveling from Quebec.

“We are traveling to Massachusetts,” Seymour said. “Our daughter lives there and we haven’t seen her in a while.”

The Public Affairs Manager at AAA Northern New England Dan Goodman said we will see an uptick in prices around Thanksgiving.

“Today in Vermont we are paying around $3.43 and $3.44,” Goodman said. “Which is about $1.30 more than we were paying this time last year.”

AAA predicts Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year compared to last year.

“There is going to be record numbers of folks flying, driving, going on cruises and getting on trains to travel for Thanksgiving to visit family and friends,” Goodman said.

They don’t expect gas prices to affect travel.

“We are expecting a 15% increase of overall travel compared to last year,” Goodman said.

With more drivers on the road, remember to slow up the pace.

“Drive safely, stay safe,” Seymour said.

Dan Goodman said be patient when you are on the roads this holiday season.