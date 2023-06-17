The last two defendants in the January 2018 murder-for-hire case in Danville now have a federal trial date in Burlington, according to the Caledonian-Record.

Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas are scheduled to stand trial for wire fraud on October 7 of next year. They’re accused of arranging for Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Garland, Colorado, to kill Gregory Davis.

Banks pleaded guilty a week ago Friday. Aron Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nevada pleaded guilty to two felony counts last summer for serving as a middleman in the scheme.