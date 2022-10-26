Attorneys for Aita Gurung rested their rebuttal Wednesday, bringing the trial near its end. Closing arguments are expected to happen by the end of this week or early next week. But before that can happen, attorneys must meet with Judge John L. Pacht to discuss how to proceed.

In rebuttal, the defense called Psychiatrist Dr. Maya Prabhu to critique the testimony made Tuesday by Dr. Catherine Lewis. Dr. Lewis believes Gurung was not legally insane at the time of the crime, but Dr. Prabhu argues that she did not consider important records in forming her opinion.

“The records document very clearly that Mr. Gurung reported command auditory hallucinations,” Dr. Prabhu said. “He felt that his brain was not working right again, he indicated that part of his brain was telling him to do things and was controlling him.” Dr. Prabhu was not allowed to give her own opinion to the jury, but pointed out some areas of conflict in Dr. Lewis’s testimony.

“There had been a prior diagnosis of psychotic symptoms and afterwards, a post diagnosis of psychotic systems, so it was a psychotic rage,” she recalled from records. Dr. Prabhu said that Dr. Lewis “simply argues anger without considering the psychotic symptoms in the documentation.”

In cross examination, the prosecution asked if psychotic people can conform their behavior at times, to which Dr. Prabhu answered, “yes.” The defense rested its rebuttal, and the court moved forward in discussing the case without the jury present.

Gurung is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and attempted murder in the first degree in the injuries of his mother-in-law, Thulsa Rimal. However, the latter charge will be under discussion, and could change to illustrate the lack of intent in the alleged crime.