Trick-or-Treat Safety tips from the American Red Cross

With Halloween tomorrow, the American Red Cross has ten tips to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

1. Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.

– Use face makeup whenever possible. If you wear a mask, make sure you can see out of the holes or make the holes bigger so you can see out of them.

– Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way.

– Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

– Have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

2. Use flame-resistant costumes.

3. Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door to door.

4. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

5. Walk. Don’t run.

6. Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside, unless it is your own house.

7. Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street.

– If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.

– Look both ways before crossing the street and cross only at the corner.

– Don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

– Don’t cross between parked cars.

– Drivers: Use extra caution. The youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.

8. A grown-up should check the goodies before eating.

– Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards.

– Discard any items with unfamiliar brand names.

And if you are planning on welcoming trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety tips…

9. Light the area well so young visitors can see.

10. Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

For more tips on safety tips you can visit their website. redcross.org/apps.