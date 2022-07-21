The Vermont Department of Labor and the State Workforce Development Board is working with the state’s three collegiate baseball teams to host the Triple Play Job Fest. Officials say it’s a great opportunity to bring this event to a larger audience.

“We have over or close to 20,000 unfilled jobs in Vermont,” said Cindy Robillard, Business Services Manager for the Vermont Department of Labor.

Local employers will be set up during the Upper Valley Nighthawks game on Friday to promote openings to local jobseekers and fans. “The employers represent a diverse set of industries, we have manufacturing represented we have health care,” said Robillard.

Nolato GW, a medical device company with facilities in Bethel and Royalton is looking to hire. “Well I am sure as you know many employers know we are struggling to find workers so anything we can do to go through community engagement and try new things to meet people,” said Amy Larkin, HR Manager at Nolato GW. The company has about 35 positions they are looking to fill between both facilities. “We have entry-level positions, it’s manufacturing so you have to be 18 so otherwise come on board and we can train you.”

Patty Hanchett, the HR Generalist/Recruiter at Springfield Hospital says one struggle is getting people that want to work in person. “Another hard part is everyone wants remote work,” said Hanchett. “We don’t have a lot of remote positions if any, so we want someone that wants to be here every day, wants to help people because basically, every job we have helps a patient.”

Also in attendance are the Vermont Agency of Transportation, Vermont Department of Corrections, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Vermont Packinghouse, and Job Corps. Additional job fairs are set for July 27 in Montpelier and July 28 in Burlington.

