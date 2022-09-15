Plattsburgh, NY — Local officials are honoring a fallen police officer by dedicating a bridge to him.

Trooper Brian Falb served as a police officer beginning in 1998 and was assigned to help search and recovery efforts after 9/11. Falb was diagnosed with brain cancer directly resulting from his service at Ground Zero and passed away in 2017.

Local officials helped pass legislation to dedicate the Twin Bridges over the Saranac River on Interstate-87 to honor the sacrifice Falb made. Major Ruben Oliver spoke how officers were impacted by responding to terrorist attacks.

“He spent days, weeks, and months assigned to the 9/11 detail,” said Major Oliver. “A terrible legacy of our response at the towers is that so many of us are getting ill, and in some cases paying the ultimate sacrifice for our dedication to duty.”

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman believes the bridge will allow people to remember Falb’s story. “I truly believe in inspiration by example, and Trooper Falb has a legacy that is worth reading in the history books. Hopefully, future generations will be interested in learning the person behind the name of these bridges.”

The bill was originally sponsored by Cashman and made it’s way through the State Assembly and Senate by Assemblyman Billy Jones and State Senator Dan Stec, and became official in July when Governor Kathy Hochul signed it.

Assemblyman Billy Jones emphasized the meaning of the dedication to Trooper Falb. “Every time people cross that bridge, it’ll be a stark reminder of the sacrifices that our 9/11 heroes made.”

Trooper Falb was stationed at Troop B for over 18 years and now his legacy will live on with a plaque over the Saranac River, to remind people of his sacrifice and service to the North Country.