Troy Austin’s annual toy drive was scaled down last year to drive-thru donations for children in need, but things are getting back to normal this weekend.

The drive-thru feature is still available, but there’s more holiday excitement, including Troy’s famous light up car, live performers, a DJ and cookies and refreshments for all!

Troy’s Toy Drive is 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Essex High School. Participants are asked to bring a toy or a gift card for a child in the community.