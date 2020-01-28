Truck driver could face charges after New Hampshire woman killed in I-91 crash

Vermont State Police say a New Hampshire woman died Monday in a crash on I-91 in Hartland after colliding with a commercial box truck that crossed into her lane.

Police say the truck collided with the side of a Toyota Corolla driven by 57-year-old Natalia Brodeur, of Claremont. The collision forced the car off road, into the median where it rolled over. Brodeur died at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The driver of the truck, Bart Blonstein, 64, of Vernon, Connecticut, was issued a civil violation complaint for failing to maintain the lane of travel with an accident and fatality resulting. He could face criminal charges once an autopsy, the crash investigation and commercial vehicle inspection are completed.