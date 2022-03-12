The Vermont State Police are asking for help identifying a pickup truck which they say was spotted near the scene of an assault in Townshend so that they can speak with the driver.

Troopers say the attack took place more than two months ago, on January 6. It happened on Grafton Road near Grace Cottage Hospital. The truck shown in this image — taken by a surveillance camera which appears to have been inside a garage bay — was in the vicinity of the assault.

The vehicle appears to be a red 2016 to 2018 Chevy Silverado. Its license plate was not visible. If you know anything else about the truck or who may have been driving it, troopers are asking you to call the Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600.