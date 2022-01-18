Montpelier, VT — The Berlin Police Department responded to a report of a truck driver driving erratically on VT Route 12 on Monday night. The report claimed that the truck had driven off the road but managed to get back onto Route 12.

The truck was eventually located heading north on Northfield Street in Montpelier and was stopped after committing several traffic violations.

The driver, 26-year-old Antelmo Calvoperez of Montpelier was apprehended for suspicion of driving under the influence and is set to appear in Washington County Superior Court on February 3 on charges of DUI and Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.