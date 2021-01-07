Trump, Giuliani “violated federal statues” by soliciting violence, according to VT Law School professor

Vermont Law School professor Jared Carter said Wednesday night that based on his reading of federal statutes, the rioters “who entered the (U.S) Capitol, resulting in a death, committed what federal law defines as terrorism.”

Carter added that the act of encouraging insurrection against the government may fall under the federal Sedition Acts, but First Amendment free speech protections make a sedition charge very difficult to prove. With that difficulty in mind, Carter would want to approach President Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, differently from the rioters.

In a video posted to social media Wednesday night, Vermont Rep. Peter Welch said the rioters had both a leader and an objective. “The leader — make no mistake — was President Donald J. Trump,” he said. “The objective? To advance his goal of overturning the election of Joseph Biden.”

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik wrote, “Americans have a Constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. My staff and I are safe. We pray that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staffs, and all Americans remain safe, too.”

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy wrote that he is “Safe with other Senators.” Meanwhile, Levi Sanders, son of Sen. Bernie Sanders, tweeted about his father: “…he (is) ok in the midst of this insanity and ugliness.”

Carter essentially reads the federal legal definition of terrorism as unlawful violence with the purpose of coercing government for political ends. However, he said he’d look into the question of whether the President, his personal attorney, or both solicit the rioters to commit a violent crime.

“When Rudolph Giuliani gets up and says this is going to be trial by combat and, a few hours later, President Trump encourages his folks to show force by marching to Capitol Hill with a wink and a nod, I just don’t think there’s any way to get around what the law says,” Carter said. “Will the President and Rudolph Giuliani be prosecuted for that, in the end? Who knows? But I think, based on the black letter of the law, they violated federal statutes.”