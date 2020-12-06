Trump Rally in Montpelier results in Minor Altercation

I’m here in Montpelier where a group of folks in support of President Donald Trump. While I was here reporting a small altercation broke out amongst two individuals in the crowd resulting in minor injuries

The rally on the front steps of the statehouse is the result of a culmination of parades and other smaller gatherings across the state and the nation. Vermont organizer Gregory Thayer says the President has worked for the people of Vermont.

“President Trump has done great things for Vermonters and America and that there is a lot of positive energy, he is definitely a brutal truth individual but he has come through on his promises.

Kevin Hoyt ran for Governor of Vermont this year and tells me that he is not satisfied with how the election turned out, and claims that there is rampant voter fraud.

“I think there is massive fraud here in Vermont and I hold the establishment and the current administration guilty as far as the gubernatorial election.”

The otherwise peaceful rally was interrupted by a young woman who brought a small speaker to play music and an altercation occurred.

“And a bunch of grown men started screaming at me and shoved me off the concrete and then circled around me and started screaming USA in my face while shoving me over repeatedly.”

I reached out to the Montpelier Police who say they are investigating other reports of minor alterations from the rally, but have no comment at this time.