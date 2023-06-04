Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Donald Trump’s lawyers are demanding that the judge overseeing his New York City criminal case step aside.

The former president is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He’s accused of paying hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital affairs. Those allegations are said to have come from adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump has pleaded not guilty. His defense attorneys argue in a court filing that the judge hearing the case has shown previous bias against their client. They add that the judge made a small donation in 2020 to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Journalists working for The Hill have obtained a copy of the recusal motion. The Hill is a political news outlet owned by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns ABC 22 and Fox 44.