Tsunami warning issued after 7.5 earthquake off Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

SAND POINT, Alaska (NewsNation Now) — A tsunami warning has been issued after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, leading some schools to evacuate and send students to higher ground.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska, including Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, which are sparsely populated.

Raynelle Gardner, a secretary at Sand Point School in the Aleutians East Borough School District, said things are hectic because “this is an evacuation point.”

Some schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District were evacuated to higher ground, the district said on Twitter.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that a tsunami with a height of 2 feet was observed at Sand Point, Alaska.

The size of the quake was originally reported as a magnitude of 7.4, but was revised to a 7.5, said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey. He said an earthquake of this size, in this area, is not a surprise.

“This is an area where the Pacific Plate is subducting underneath the North American Plate. And because of that, the Pacific Plate actually goes underneath the North American Plate, where it melts,” Caruso said, noting that’s why there are volcanoes in the region. “And so we commonly have large, magnitude 7 earthquakes in that area.”

If you are in a tsunami warning area, you should evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building based on your situation.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula. The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.

“It was a pretty good shaker here,” said David Adams, co-manager of Marine View Bed and Breakfast in Sand Point. “We’re doing OK.” He said all guests were accounted for and “the structure itself is sound.”

“You could see the water kind of shaking and shimmering during the quake,” she said. “Our truck was swaying big time.” He didn’t take any photos or video: “It just kind of happened of all of a sudden.”

Rita Tungul, front desk assistant at the Grand Aleutian Hotel in Unalaska, said she felt some shaking but it wasn’t strong. Her coworker didn’t feel the quake at all, she said.

Read more information from tsunami.gov.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.