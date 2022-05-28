Route 14 in Williamstown is open again to traffic after a deadly crash shut it down for about four hours.

David Welch, 37, of Tunbridge was driving north just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Vermont State Police say his sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and hit a southbound truck head-on. Welch died at the scene. The truck driver, a 72-year-old man from Williamstown, was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Troopers are searching for witnesses to the crash. If you were nearby at the time, they’re asking you to call the VSP Middlesex barracks at (802) 229-9191.