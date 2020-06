Grab your clubs and get ready to tee up! The north country has a special connection to this extreme, stunt-based game show.

“Holey Moley” is a show that puts self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers to the test. Folks from all around the country get to compete in the larger -than- life-course. That includes Tupper Lake native Laura McGowan. She will be featured on tonight’s show at 9 P.M., so be sure to tune in to ABC!