A Tupper Lake woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of her own mother, according to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.

Alexa Gallagher, 26, has admitted to second-degree murder. She has told a judge that she stabbed her mother — Melissa Guisewhite, 52 — last July at the home they shared on Lakeview Avenue. Guisewhite called 911 but died before first responders could reach her.

The newspaper reports that Gallagher accepted a plea agreement stipulating a sentence of 19 years to life. She’s scheduled for sentencing on May 30.