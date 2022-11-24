On this Thanksgiving Day, turkeys are running wild at an annual Turkey Trot. Hosted by the Green Mountain Athletic Association at the University of Vermont’s athletic complex, people ran to support a good cause. The organization collected food and cash donations to support the Feeding Chittenden food pantry.

Over 300 people came out to the race, not including those who registered day-of. GMAA offered a kids race lasting about a quarter mile, in addition to the regular 5K, which ran along Burlington’s bike path.

About 20 volunteers helped make the Turkey Trot happen for the 46th year. The fastest race time in the 5K was about 16 minutes. One racer, Ben Otis, finished the trot in about 30 minutes, but still ahead of much of the crowd.

“I feel great, I can eat whatever I want after running three miles,” Otis said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Race Director Jess Marini noted “everybody is out here for different reasons and different goals, whether it be to run their first 5K, or to work for their turkey, or just be out here to have fun and wear fun costumes.”

GMAA raised about $3,000 to go towards Feeding Chittenden, as well as putting on next year’s Turkey Trot. They also filled 12 bins worth of donated food items.